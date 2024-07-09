Altach coach anything but happy with league reform

Clear opinion

Either way, the new season will not be any easier for last season's third-placed team. "It's going to be brutally tight at the top," says Summer, who is anything but a fan of the league reform. In the 2024/25 season, the league will be split after 18 rounds. The top four will fight for the title in the champions' group without sharing points, but with a first and second round. The other six clubs will play against relegation in a first round.