Festival until Sunday
Several people injured again during bull run in Pamplona
At least six people were injured again at the second bull run in Pamplona in northern Spain, including a US citizen. In addition, one of the bulls broke off part of his horn during the wild chase.
The injured runners mainly suffered bruises, said a spokeswoman for the city's hospital. They had fallen on the pavement of the old town, although it has been sprayed with anti-slip agents for years. One of the six fighting cops also landed on the pavement, but got up again.
Six people were injured at the first bull run at the weekend, including one runner with head trauma. The festival in honor of the city's saint San Fermín began on Saturday and ends next Sunday (see video above). Every day from 8 a.m., six bulls weighing around 600 kilograms are driven through the narrow streets of the old town to the large bullring. They are led by tame leading oxen.
Tests of courage by young men
Animal rights activists have long protested against the traditional event, which has been held since 1591. Despite all the criticism, the festival attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world. Dozens of runners are injured every year in the tests of courage of the predominantly young men. There have been 16 fatalities since 1924, the last in 2009. The animals die in the evening during bullfights.
