Russia thwarts hijacking of strategic bomber

The remaining members of the helicopter crew were killed during the hijacking. According to the New York Times, the Ukrainian authorities paid Kuzminov 500,000 US dollars (461,000 euros) for the kidnapping and also issued him a Ukrainian passport under a different name. As a result, Russia threatened that Kuzminov would be found and that he would "not live to see his trial". On February 13, the young man died in Spain, his body showing several gunshot wounds. Apparently, the Kremlin had coordinated the contract killing from Vienna.