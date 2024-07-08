"Krone" expert:
France surprise: Macron faces next hurdle
The left-wing success on Sunday was a big surprise in France: now President Emmanuel Macron is facing the next hurdle, analyzes "Krone" foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz.
President Macron managed to scare the French into believing that the far right would make a breakthrough. In return, he paid a high price for weakening himself - something he certainly did not want: his election platform came second behind the left-wing Popular Front.
No party can govern alone
Now no party can govern alone. Macron will have to form a coalition government, which is completely unusual in France, or set up a "technical" government that seeks changing majorities in parliament. In any case, political stability is gone.
The victorious Popular Front is a loose alliance of left-wing parties. Its self-appointed leader, the ultra-left nationalist demagogue Mélenchon, immediately laid claim to government. Macron's next hurdle is to prevent Mélenchon from taking office.
Government likely to face tough opposition
The Le Pen party has almost doubled its number of seats. It will be a tough opposition. This opens the door for a rematch in the 2027 presidential election when the governments have worn themselves out.
The election result is causing headaches for the financial markets. France is heavily in debt. Macron bears responsibility for this. Now the Popular Front wants to open all the money floodgates with yesterday's recipes and reverse the hated increase in the retirement age.
France 2024: Europe will have to buckle up.
