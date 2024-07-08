Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" expert:

France surprise: Macron faces next hurdle

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 13:10

The left-wing success on Sunday was a big surprise in France: now President Emmanuel Macron is facing the next hurdle, analyzes "Krone" foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz.

comment0 Kommentare

President Macron managed to scare the French into believing that the far right would make a breakthrough. In return, he paid a high price for weakening himself - something he certainly did not want: his election platform came second behind the left-wing Popular Front.

No party can govern alone
Now no party can govern alone. Macron will have to form a coalition government, which is completely unusual in France, or set up a "technical" government that seeks changing majorities in parliament. In any case, political stability is gone.

The victorious Popular Front is a loose alliance of left-wing parties. Its self-appointed leader, the ultra-left nationalist demagogue Mélenchon, immediately laid claim to government. Macron's next hurdle is to prevent Mélenchon from taking office.

Government likely to face tough opposition
The Le Pen party has almost doubled its number of seats. It will be a tough opposition. This opens the door for a rematch in the 2027 presidential election when the governments have worn themselves out.

The election result is causing headaches for the financial markets. France is heavily in debt. Macron bears responsibility for this. Now the Popular Front wants to open all the money floodgates with yesterday's recipes and reverse the hated increase in the retirement age.

France 2024: Europe will have to buckle up.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf