Abuse allegations: Stronach in court for the first time

Advice from secretaries: "Don't go near the guest house"

"There was a kind of whispering network," Boon continued. "Experienced secretaries took new employees aside and told them: 'Don't go near this guest house'". It was a disturbing and unpleasant experience, "it wasn't rape, but it was abuse of power, it was exploitative and it was wrong". This is also why Boon left the car industry afterwards.