What Putin told Orban about the war in Ukraine

When asked about the situation on the Ukrainian front, the Hungarian Prime Minister then blew his top. "Bild" deputy Paul Ronzheimer had spoken to many soldiers and the result was that they did not want to negotiate with Russia despite the brutality: "Because they say they don't want the Russians to come any closer to their house, to their wife, to their mother. That's why they are defending Ukraine." Orban countered arrogantly: "So, if I understand you correctly, as a German you have just tried to explain to me what it means to live near the Russians? Don't forget that we are in Budapest. No one can lecture Hungarians about Russia."