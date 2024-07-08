Bad things lie ahead
What Putin told Orban about the war in Ukraine
Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban has set himself the goal of tackling his own "peace plan" during his current EU Council presidency. With this in mind, he has already paid a visit to the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selensky, and on Friday he was received personally by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Now, in an interview with Bild Zeitung, he described what the Russian president revealed to him during the meeting ...
As expected, Orban's visit to Moscow was followed by a veritable torrent of criticism. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) stated that Orban was not traveling on behalf of the EU. Other states even said that the trip had not been agreed with anyone. The purpose of Orban's plan was also fundamentally questioned: after all, according to the opinion, Putin does not want peace - he is simply using every breathing space to rearm and then attack again.
In a major interview with the Bild newspaper, Orban now tried to explain his view of things. "There are very few people in the world who know more about Russia than Hungarians and, above all, their prime minister," he said. "I know the Russians. They are different from us. They have a different history, a different culture, different instincts and attitudes. A different understanding of freedom and a different understanding of national sovereignty."
Many more deaths to be expected
There is no improvement in sight on the front in the near future, so he is now taking the reins: "There are more weapons and the Russians are more determined. The energy of the confrontation, the number of deaths, the number of victims will therefore be more brutal than in the last seven months, although the time before that was also very brutal," says Orban.
The talks with Zelensky and Putin had made him realize that the next few months would be much worse than we think. It was therefore time to move "from a policy of war to a policy of peace". "The main argument is the loss of human life. That is the most important moral motivation. But there is also Europe's own interest, because what is happening here is very bad for us."
People, we, the world, want peace, stop killing each other. Let's start negotiating. Or at least understand that there is no solution on the ground.
Viktor Orban
"Europe also has a war policy"
Orban takes Europe to task: "I'm sorry to have to say this, but Europe also has a war policy." Europe must therefore turn away from the USA and pursue an autonomous policy. The Hungarian Prime Minister identified the European economy and the European population as the main victims of the war. In any case, there will be no solution at the front: "People, we, the world, want peace, stop killing each other. Let's start negotiating. Or at least understand that there is no solution on the ground."
Putin has a very clear idea of victory. About "what will happen and how Russia will win". The same applies to Selensky. Putin cannot lose if you look at the soldiers, equipment and technology. Defeating Russia is a thought that is difficult to imagine. The probability that Russia could actually be defeated is completely incalculable," said Orban.
Donald Trump as a "man of peace"
The Hungarian has high hopes for the possible return of Donald Trump as US President - he is "the man of peace". Orban was convinced that his "different" approach would be good for global politics. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also demonstrated a comprehensive knowledge of Russia. "She didn't understand the liberal democracy in Russia and this stupid approach of many Westerners at all," he said in the "Bild" interview with harsh words. If she were still Chancellor, Putin would not have started his war, Orban said.
When asked about the situation on the Ukrainian front, the Hungarian Prime Minister then blew his top. "Bild" deputy Paul Ronzheimer had spoken to many soldiers and the result was that they did not want to negotiate with Russia despite the brutality: "Because they say they don't want the Russians to come any closer to their house, to their wife, to their mother. That's why they are defending Ukraine." Orban countered arrogantly: "So, if I understand you correctly, as a German you have just tried to explain to me what it means to live near the Russians? Don't forget that we are in Budapest. No one can lecture Hungarians about Russia."
