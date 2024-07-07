Hoping for a full house and a close title fight

It should go better than on Sunday. Qualifying had to be interrupted for a few hours due to the rain and can only be continued today. In addition, two matches of the main competition are scheduled on Center Court. Speaking of the main competition: the three top seeds Dusan Lajovic, Alexander Shevchenko and Daniel Evans withdrew at short notice. Schwarzl takes it in his stride: "It's a shame, but then we'll concentrate on the Austrians." After all, they are the crowd pullers.