Emotional victory

Hamilton: “I can’t stop crying”

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 19:50

The tears are rolling! Record world champion Lewis Hamilton was visibly moved after his first victory in two and a half years at his home in Silverstone. "I can't stop crying," he said in the winner's interview after the race.

No wonder: for the first time in 945 days, the Brit is back on top. And: Hamilton was the first driver ever to triumph for the ninth time at Silverstone. "I can't stop crying! Since 2021, I've just been getting up every day and trying to fight, train, focus on the task at hand and work as hard as I can with this great team," said a relieved Hamilton after the race.

As is well known, the Briton will switch to Ferrari in 2025, so this was his last appearance at Silverstone in the silver car. "This is my last race here for this team. I'm so happy to have won it for them. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes. This is incredible, there is no better feeling."

Hamilton doubts
Hamilton also explained that he had often doubted "that we would get another win this year. To win now ahead of the Red Bulls and McLarens is something very special for me."

Zitat Icon

It's a bit of a fairytale!

Toto Wolff

It was also a day full of joy for Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team boss on ORF: "I think it was quite honest now. We benefited from the crash in the last race [in Spielberg]. But today we controlled it in almost all conditions. And that shows that we are now part of the teams at the front. And I hope that this can continue in the same way in the next races - even in the heat, in Budapest, where of course the conditions are completely different."

Toto Wolff (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Toto Wolff
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Like a little fairytale"
The fact that "we gambled a bit" was also crucial for the victory, said Wolff about the second pit stop. "But the communication between driver and team also worked really well," he praised. And emotionally, it was great "that we had a really good farewell with Lewis in England, winning the British Grand Prix in front of his own fans, the last race here with Mercedes. It's a bit of a fairytale," said Wolff.

