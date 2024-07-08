“Normal life is no longer possible for us”

Dear readers! If you would like to help, please make a donation to our "Krone" special account at Raiffeisenverband Salzburg under the reference "GIULIA": IBAN: AT21 3500 0000 1609 0003; BIC: RVSAAT2S

Donations are fully tax-deductible! Any donations received after a period of two months following the publication of the article can also be used by the association for other aid campaigns.