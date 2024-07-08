The "crown" helps
“Normal life is no longer possible for us”
Two-year-old Giulia has a variety of allergies. Her life is in danger every day. An expensive therapy in the USA could help her. The family expects the total cost to be 100,000 euros.
Romping around, laughing, attacking everything, playing! In her parents' garden, little Giulia (2) can be herself. And her parents Claudia and Rainer Seitz can also take a breather here, at least for a short while. Because: "A normal life for us as a family is no longer possible," they both sigh.
Giulia suffers from a variety of allergies. She cannot tolerate milk, eggs, fish, nuts, mustard, cereals or soy. Even the smallest crumb of these can trigger severe shocks or massive skin rashes. Life-threatening cardiovascular arrest can occur within a few minutes. "It's often enough if there's an alarm clock next to Giulia," says mom Claudia. Every visit to the playground becomes a gauntlet. Because: "If another child has eaten something on the swings and Giulia touches them afterwards, it can trigger a severe allergic reaction." No matter where Giulia and her family go - someone always has to watch out for what the two-year-old attacks and what the little girl comes into contact with.
Even their dog has had to make way
"You really reach your limits," explains dad Rainer. Giulia has to be looked after at home around the clock - the risk of shock would simply be too great in a toddler group. The family even had to give up their beloved dog with a heavy heart. Little Giulia is also highly allergic to animal hair.
There is no suitable medical help for the girl in Austria. However, special therapy in a clinic in the USA could help Giulia. The three-year treatment costs almost 45,000 euros. Added to this are extremely high travel costs. "We have to fly to Los Angeles every twelve weeks for this," says Claudia Seitz. She estimates the total costs at 100,000 euros. Not really affordable for the young family, who nevertheless want to try everything. "We want to do the therapy, for Giulia! After the therapy, she could finally eat everything and lead a normal life," emphasize the parents.
Family hopes for help from "Krone" readers
The willingness to help in their home community of Eugendorf is boundless. The soccer club is organizing a charity tournament, and nobody is indifferent to the family's fate. The "Krone" newspaper also wants to take part in the fundraising campaign - and is counting on the help of its readers. The "Krone hilft" campaign has set up a donation account. Every cent and every euro will go one-to-one to Giulia and her parents.
