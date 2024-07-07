Despite new concept
Departure remains the big Racino weak point
Between chaos and a successful concept: opinions are divided after the Rolling Loud Festival in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden. After the Metallica chaos, improvements were made with a new concept.
Three days of the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden are over. Thanks to a tightened-up traffic concept and corrected weak points, there were far fewer problems this time than just a few weeks ago with Metallica. At the beginning of June, metal fans were stuck for up to five hours at the newly created concert hotspot, with many even helplessly trapped between barriers.
The organizer Live Nation faced massive criticism at the time. And vowed to do better. And for good reason, because even before the Rolling Loud Festival began, there were fears of massive new problems with arrivals and departures.
Despite optimal preparations, there was still criticism, at least on the first day of the event: festival visitors reported "chaotic scenes", canceled special trains, a two-hour journey from Vienna, blocked parking spaces and veritable "mass migrations" on the streets - and once again emotions ran high on social networks.
The parking lots were empty just two hours after the end of the show. That's a great time with 50,000 people.
Veranstalter Live Nation
"It went very well!"
The conclusion of the organizer and the executive was much more positive: The departure had been planned at three hours, but could even be handled 30 minutes faster, Live Nation emphasizes. According to the organizer, the people on the streets were only waiting for cabs on the orders of the drivers there.
"It went very well. On Friday, there were slight delays due to minor traffic problems, which were resolved with the help of immediate adaptations for the next day," confirmed the police on request. At least on the first day of the festival, the plan to better control the flow of departures by using the second stage, which was played for longer, worked. Around 20,000 party-goers took advantage of the offer.
55,000 fans expected
The following day, however, 40,000 visitors made their way home after the end of the concert - without any problems this time, according to the police. On Sunday, things got exciting once again, as headliner Travis Scott was expected to be the most popular day with 15,000 additional guests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.