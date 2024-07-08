Storm was the order of the day
Reckless day trippers kept rescuers on their toes
Despite the storm warning, numerous locals and holidaymakers were out on Salzburg's lakes in boats on Saturday. "Nothing will happen", but that didn't work out.
Weather services had forecast storms in Flachgau and Tennengau for 4pm to 7pm. Some day trippers on lakes in the area didn't care. Their behavior kept 70 water rescuers on their toes.
Among other things, the volunteers had to rescue a boat on Lake Mattsee when the storm front rolled in from Bavaria. They were also called out to the Hintersee and Wolfgangsee for other boat rescues.
Panicking with a dog on a paddleboard
Day trippers had panicked due to the high waves. In shock, they abandoned their inflatable and electric boats. "They swam to shore themselves. The most important thing is that no one was injured," says Salzburg's head of operations Herbert Gewolf.
Some of the boaters made the emergency call themselves, others were helped by passers-by. Two stand-up paddlers on the Wiestal reservoir even picked up their cell phones. They had arrived at an inaccessible shore with a dog on board and were unable to go forwards or backwards due to the high waves.
Boaters also ignored warning lights
"It's getting more and more. People are becoming more reckless," says Gewolf. In all cases, the boaters had ignored the weather forecast. "The warning lights were also flashing on the large lakes. They go on 15 minutes before a storm," explains the regional operations manager. In the experience of Salzburg's water rescuers, people on the lake are increasingly saying to themselves: "Nothing will happen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.