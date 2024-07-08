Reckless day trippers kept rescuers on their toes

Boaters also ignored warning lights

"It's getting more and more. People are becoming more reckless," says Gewolf. In all cases, the boaters had ignored the weather forecast. "The warning lights were also flashing on the large lakes. They go on 15 minutes before a storm," explains the regional operations manager. In the experience of Salzburg's water rescuers, people on the lake are increasingly saying to themselves: "Nothing will happen."