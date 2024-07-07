Koller benefits from injury to her opponent

A victory you wouldn't wish for in this way. Tennis ace Arabella Koller wins her second national title after 2017 in Oberpullendorf (B). However, a foot injury to her opponent and good friend Betina Stummer ended the evenly poised match prematurely. Stummer had to retire in the third set at 1:6, 6:1, 3:4. "I have mixed feelings right now. I hope there's nothing wrong with Betina. I'm still happy that I'm state champion again, it was a very intense match," said the winner. "I always believed in it and knew that I was physically fitter when it went the full distance," said the Grossgmain native confidently.