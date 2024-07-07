The miracle water that our Archduke also drank

She was a marketing genius of the early 19th century: Johanna Reybauer, an efficient merchant from Marburg and tenant of the "Brunns zu Straden" at the time, spontaneously asked Archduke Johann if she could name the popular healing water after him. The "Styrian Prince" nodded benevolently and granted her the naming rights - and so the bubbling spring has been called "Johannisbrunnen" since 1819. His name is forever the highest splendor of this healing fountain", is written in golden letters on a noble marble plaque, which Constantin Liebe-Kreutzner proudly shows us. The Managing Director of Gleichenberger & Johannisbrunnen GmbH shows us around the company in the Johannisbrunn district of Straden, where the legendary healing water is bottled in glass and PET bottles and then sold locally and in grocery stores.