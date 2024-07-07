Vorteilswelt
"They are fed up"

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 14:15

Following political statements by French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party Rassemblement National (RN), is now launching a counter-attack. "The French are fed up with being lectured and advised on how to vote," she countered.

"This election is an election of emancipation, where the French want to take back control of their destiny and vote as they see fit," Le Pen told CNN France. "Mbappe doesn't represent the French with an immigrant background, because there are many more of them who live on the minimum wage, who can't afford housing and heating, than people like Mr. Mbappe."

Kylian Mbappe (Bild: AFP)
Kylian Mbappe
(Bild: AFP)

Warning against the right
Before France's opening match in the European Championship against Austria around three weeks ago, Mbappe emphasized: "This is an important moment in the history of our country. I hope we make the right choice and that we'll still be proud to wear this shirt on July 7. You have to separate things. The European Championship is important for us, but we are not isolated from what is happening in our country at the moment."

Now it's the youngsters who are called upon, said Mbappe. "We are the young generation that can make a difference. You can see how the far right is advancing, but we have the future in our hands," explained the 25-year-old and called on people to vote. "Every vote counts."

Rangnick also had his say
A few days later, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick also called for vigilance against right-wing extremist tendencies in Europe. "The history of our two countries, Austria and Germany, should be lesson enough for us," said Rangnick. "If, after these 100 years, we still haven't understood what has regularly led us to ruin and led to the worst upheavals imaginable, then we really can't help."

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: Associated Press)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: Associated Press)

Le Pen calls for restraint
The tendency "for actors, footballers and singers to turn up and tell the French how they should vote, and especially people who earn 1300 or 1400 euros a month while they are millionaires or even billionaires living abroad, does not go down well in our country," Le Pen scolds. "I think they should exercise a little restraint at a time when the population is preparing for the election."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

