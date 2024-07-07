"They are fed up"
Automatically saved draft
Following political statements by French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party Rassemblement National (RN), is now launching a counter-attack. "The French are fed up with being lectured and advised on how to vote," she countered.
"This election is an election of emancipation, where the French want to take back control of their destiny and vote as they see fit," Le Pen told CNN France. "Mbappe doesn't represent the French with an immigrant background, because there are many more of them who live on the minimum wage, who can't afford housing and heating, than people like Mr. Mbappe."
Warning against the right
Before France's opening match in the European Championship against Austria around three weeks ago, Mbappe emphasized: "This is an important moment in the history of our country. I hope we make the right choice and that we'll still be proud to wear this shirt on July 7. You have to separate things. The European Championship is important for us, but we are not isolated from what is happening in our country at the moment."
Now it's the youngsters who are called upon, said Mbappe. "We are the young generation that can make a difference. You can see how the far right is advancing, but we have the future in our hands," explained the 25-year-old and called on people to vote. "Every vote counts."
Rangnick also had his say
A few days later, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick also called for vigilance against right-wing extremist tendencies in Europe. "The history of our two countries, Austria and Germany, should be lesson enough for us," said Rangnick. "If, after these 100 years, we still haven't understood what has regularly led us to ruin and led to the worst upheavals imaginable, then we really can't help."
Le Pen calls for restraint
The tendency "for actors, footballers and singers to turn up and tell the French how they should vote, and especially people who earn 1300 or 1400 euros a month while they are millionaires or even billionaires living abroad, does not go down well in our country," Le Pen scolds. "I think they should exercise a little restraint at a time when the population is preparing for the election."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.