Tree fell on stage
Thunderstorm covered roofs and snapped trees
On Saturday evening, a storm front coming from Bavaria passed over Upper Austria with wind speeds of more than 100 km/h. In Linz, the fire department was in constant action as trees were blown down and entire roofs were swept off houses. Two people were seriously injured at the knights' festival in the city center.
As predicted by experts, the storm front moved across Upper Austria on Saturday evening. Numerous trees were uprooted in the Innviertel region when the first storm gusts of over 100 km/h whipped through the country at around 7 pm, accompanied by heavy rain.
"We are in constant operation"
The storm also raged in Linz in the evening. At the large knights' festival in the city center, parts of a tree fell onto the stage at Tummelplatz during a performance. Two people were seriously injured, three others slightly. One person was also injured at OK-Platz. In addition, at least two houses in Urfahr were covered and large parts of the roofs were flung onto the street. "We are in continuous operation", said the professional fire department in Linz.
House on fire
Throughout the country, 175 fire departments with around 2,550 firefighters were deployed in 200 operations during the evening hours. The storm front moved on again just as quickly as it had arrived. But the clean-up work continues.
And as if that wasn't enough, 16 fire departments had to be deployed in Herzogsdorf (Urfahr-Umgebung district) - a building was on fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
