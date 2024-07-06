Thunderstorm covered roofs and snapped trees

"We are in constant operation"

The storm also raged in Linz in the evening. At the large knights' festival in the city center, parts of a tree fell onto the stage at Tummelplatz during a performance. Two people were seriously injured, three others slightly. One person was also injured at OK-Platz. In addition, at least two houses in Urfahr were covered and large parts of the roofs were flung onto the street. "We are in continuous operation", said the professional fire department in Linz.