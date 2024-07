Wimbledon: Top seed Swiatek out in round three

Swiatek went into the match with a run of 21 victories and had won the titles on clay in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in succession. The first set went quite to the Polish player's liking, but then the underdog, who was supported by the crowd with a lot of power, managed two breaks each in the second and third sets. "I don't know how I managed it. I just concentrated on my fast game. I have no words and I'm so happy." She will now face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16.