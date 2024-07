Will Islam soon rule in our country, Mr. Güngör?

Saturday morning in the "Aura" café on Vienna's Reumannplatz, like most of the pubs here firmly in Turkish hands. Kenan Güngör is always drawn here because he can get a taste of Turkey, which he is not allowed to enter as a critic of Erdogan. The "Krone" interview is his last appointment before his summer vacation. I ask him about the stabbings that have recently made headlines. "Here in Favoriten, the climate has always been a bit rougher due to the many immigrants," he says, "the question is always whether it will change." This is also the big question in politics and in our conversation. The Turkish-born, Kurdish social scientist answers it in very cultivated, calm High German, even though the current issues are currently causing a lot of unrest among the population.