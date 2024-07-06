Vorteilswelt
Premiere of “Unverhofft” at Kirchenplatz Parndorf

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 16:00

With brains, charm & without a microphone: what theater at Kirchenplatz Parndorf! It can be seen until July 28. Tickets are also still available!

comment0 Kommentare

The premiere of Johann Nestroy's farce "Unverhofft" went off without a hitch in Parndorf.

Because when the TheaterSommer is in season in this community of 4000 people, culture lovers are in for a special experience. Not only does the stage in front of the church have a special charm, the actors on stage are also more than worth seeing. And the very special thing about it: everything is so compact that microphones are not an issue for the actors.

Intendant Christian Spatzek's ensemble, including greats such as Georg Kusztrich, Stephan Paryla, Gabriele Schuchter and Dorothea Parton, gave the audience a captivating theater experience even without amplification.

During the interval, everyone helps to ensure that the guests are well fed, and the stars of the stage do not hide behind the stage but mingle with the audience.

Four mayors among themselves: Wolfgang Kovacs, Karel Lentsch, Gerhard Dreiszker and Werner Friedl. (Bild: Mucky Korlath)
Four mayors among themselves: Wolfgang Kovacs, Karel Lentsch, Gerhard Dreiszker and Werner Friedl.
(Bild: Mucky Korlath)
LR Daniela Winkler (right) and Barbara Daniel liked it. (Bild: Mucky Korlath)
LR Daniela Winkler (right) and Barbara Daniel liked it.
(Bild: Mucky Korlath)

Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler was just as impressed by the performance and ambience as former Provincial Councillor Helmut Bieler, musician Ferry Janoska and actress Edith Leyrer. Chairman Johann Maszl: "We have been doing everything we can to please our guests since 1996 and we will continue to do so for at least the next 28 years."

