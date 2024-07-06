Real star defies criticism
Tchouameni defiant: “We don’t care if it’s deserved”
France's national soccer team have made it to the semi-finals of the European Championship without scoring a goal themselves. In five games, the minimalist 2018 world champions scored just one penalty from Kylian Mbappe in addition to two own goals. Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni defiantly addressed all critics with a message: "We don't care whether it's deserved or not".
It was L'Équipe Tricolore's first promotion from the penalty spot since the 1998 World Cup. On 3 July 1998, the French, with Didier Deschamps at the helm, had also come out on top in Paris after a draw against Italy on penalties. This time it was 5-3, with every French shooter showing no sign of nerves. "I'm proud of my players. Of course, not everything was perfect. But I want to enjoy the moment now," said Deschamps, who has been in charge of the team since 2012.
He did not want to hear any criticism. While efficiency was once again lacking, defensive stability was once again the cornerstone of the team's progress. Only one goal conceded. "I am a coach who thinks defensively," emphasized Deschamps. His players have no problem with that. "We've been playing solidly and defending successfully together since the start of the tournament. Our calculation is: we have a 90% chance of winning the game if we don't concede a goal," explained defender William Saliba.
Maignan a key player
Mike Maignan can also be described as the match-winner, even though he was the only player not to save a shot in the penalty shoot-out, where Portugal's Joao Felix was the only player not to score. Prior to that, he had made several strong saves to keep the score level against a dominant Portugal side. Deschamps described the performance of the 29-year-old from AC Milan as "impressive". The penalty takers Ousmane Dembele, Youssouf Fofana, Jules Kounde, Bradley Barcola and Theo Hernandez also shone with the necessary "calm and confidence".
After losing to Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina in the recent past, there was once again reason to celebrate after a penalty shootout. "We don't care whether it's deserved or not," said midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni almost defiantly. Mbappe did not come close to scoring his second European Championship goal, and after a shot to the face protected by a mask, he was also visibly in pain due to the broken nose he suffered in the opening game against Austria.
Deschamps took his superstar off the pitch at the start of the second half of extra time despite the approaching penalty shoot-out. "He was already struggling beforehand, it would have been pointless to let him play on. He was no longer able to pick up the pace, he's not at his best and was very tired," said Deschamps. After the final whistle, the neo-Real Madrid player was very relieved. "I've always said that no matter what happens, the most important thing is that we win. Unfortunately, I've only scored one goal, but we're in the semi-finals and I'm very happy," said Mbappe.
Semi-final against Spain
The next opportunity comes on Tuesday in the semi-final against Germany's conquerors Spain in Munich. A reappraisal of the quarter-final should bring improvement. "We know that we didn't score a goal in that game either. We will analyze this issue together," said the 25-year-old star striker. Deschamps is aware that, in addition to Mbappe, another attacking mainstay Antoine Griezmann is also struggling to hit top form.
"Nevertheless, we are in the semi-finals. As a team, our collective strength is still there," emphasized France's team boss. This will also be necessary against the Spaniards, who have been the highest-scoring team in the tournament so far with eleven goals and have only conceded two.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.