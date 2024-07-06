Tchouameni defiant: “We don’t care if it’s deserved”

Deschamps took his superstar off the pitch at the start of the second half of extra time despite the approaching penalty shoot-out. "He was already struggling beforehand, it would have been pointless to let him play on. He was no longer able to pick up the pace, he's not at his best and was very tired," said Deschamps. After the final whistle, the neo-Real Madrid player was very relieved. "I've always said that no matter what happens, the most important thing is that we win. Unfortunately, I've only scored one goal, but we're in the semi-finals and I'm very happy," said Mbappe.