Wolf salute and Erdogan
Berlin police: “Then we will intervene”
Turkey's European Championship quarter-final match against the Netherlands has already caused quite a stir in the run-up: the debates surrounding Merih Demiral's scandalous cheer, the ban by UEFA, the call by Turkish Ultras and finally the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This will also present challenges for the security forces in Berlin on Saturday. Chief inspector Beate Ostertag spoke to "Sportkrone.at" about this.
Despite all the incidents surrounding the match, the Berlin police do not want to describe the European Championship quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Turkey as a high-risk game. "The spokesperson for the police union has chosen this interpretation, but it doesn't apply to us," Chief Inspector Beate Ostertag told Sportkrone.at. However, the officers are certainly faced with special challenges.
In particular, the political debates surrounding the Wolfsgruß cheers, including the ban for Merih Demiral, have caused the waves to rise in many places. "A number of things will definitely come into play on today's match day," Ostertag points out. From public viewing in the city to the various fan marches, the security forces will be on duty around the clock.
"We have to pay particular attention to this"
Turkish ultras have also called for the controversial wolf salute to be shown in advance. Unlike in Austria, this salute, which is often used in right-wing extremist circles, is not banned in Germany. However, it still holds great potential for conflict, according to Ostertag: "If we have a lot of people showing the wolf salute, then it could certainly have an intimidating character, be a political statement of opinion. And we have to take a very close look at whether there is a threat to public safety and order."
Because if people feel intimidated by this, there is enormous potential for escalation. "If that is the case, then we will intervene. Because we are responsible for the safety of the people who are out and about," says the chief inspector, outlining one of the red lines. The two fan camps have two different meeting points, from where they will eventually march into the stadium. There will also be a particularly large number of officers there.
"Challenge" Erdogan
The already tense situation will be heightened by the appearance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Of course, that's another challenge for us," admits Osterttag. Erdogan is not in Berlin at the invitation of the German government, but this does not alter the special security precautions for the president and his entourage.
"I don't want to gloss over anything," said Ostertag, adding that there were certainly special challenges. After all, it remains to be seen whether counter-demonstrations will take place in the end. The presence of the Turkish president has made this more likely. "We are in a very strong position, we also have many colleagues from other federal states with us and then we'll see what awaits us," Ostertag sums up.
