Berlin police: “Then we will intervene”

"We have to pay particular attention to this"

Turkish ultras have also called for the controversial wolf salute to be shown in advance. Unlike in Austria, this salute, which is often used in right-wing extremist circles, is not banned in Germany. However, it still holds great potential for conflict, according to Ostertag: "If we have a lot of people showing the wolf salute, then it could certainly have an intimidating character, be a political statement of opinion. And we have to take a very close look at whether there is a threat to public safety and order."