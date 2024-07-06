Danger of bad weather!
ELF start on Saturday is postponed
The weather is throwing a spanner in the works for the party crowd on the final day of the Electric Love Festival (ELF). A thunderstorm with strong gusts of wind, lightning and downpours is expected at around 17:00. The start of the festival on Saturday will therefore have to be postponed.
"The current situation is that we are expecting heavy storms in the evening. This means that we will have to delay the opening of the festival site. We will probably not be able to open the area until 8 p.m.," says ELF boss Manuel Reifenauer. The safety of visitors and employees is his top priority.
Day visitors are advised not to arrive at the site before this time. Anyone staying at the campsite should get into their car from 4.30 p.m. and wait there until the storm front has passed.
The ELF team will provide continuous information about the forecast weather via the official app and give updates with recommendations for action.
From 8 p.m., however, the organizers assume that nothing will stand in the way of the big party on the final ELF day.
