Touching! Emotional message to Kroos after his EURO exit

"After your farewell in Madrid, I was emotionally unable to say anything about your departure. I'm even more unable to today, but I won't just let you go quietly", is Jessica's message to her Toni. "For many months, we discussed almost every day when the time was right to stop. To stop doing what we do for a living - soccer. There is no one right time. Only everyone can find and choose the right time for themselves. And you did. Just like you almost always make the right decisions in soccer."