From his Jessica
Touching! Emotional message to Kroos after his EURO exit
Toni Kroos' career has come to an end with Germany's quarter-final exit at the EURO. His wife Jessica has words of encouragement and a touching declaration of love.
"After your farewell in Madrid, I was emotionally unable to say anything about your departure. I'm even more unable to today, but I won't just let you go quietly", is Jessica's message to her Toni. "For many months, we discussed almost every day when the time was right to stop. To stop doing what we do for a living - soccer. There is no one right time. Only everyone can find and choose the right time for themselves. And you did. Just like you almost always make the right decisions in soccer."
The two have been a couple for 16 years now. "Every criticism has made you stronger in recent years and helped you grow. And yes, you left the pitch as the loser today, BUT you fought until the end," Jessica wrote after the German drama ended.
And she adds photos of their three children Leon (10), Amelie (7) and Fin (5). "Unfortunately, you can't see the pride in your children's eyes in the stands when you're on the pitch, but you can imagine that they are almost bursting with pride and I am too." Touching words to say goodbye!
Unbelievable title record
Spain knocked hosts Germany out of the European Championship tournament with a 2:1 win after extra time, bringing Kroos' career to an end. With 34 titles, he will go down in history as the most successful German footballer. Now he can devote himself fully to his family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.