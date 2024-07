Waldviertel seniors cycled with the Maasai

Oldest participant is 83 years old

"This was actually only manageable on foot," says Herbert Lackner from Bärnkopf. Anyone who thinks that the sporty Waldviertler is a hot-headed youngster because he is putting himself through such an ordeal is mistaken: the enthusiastic cyclist is a proud 83 years old! Together with his younger colleague from Team Crataegutt - 65-year-old Hannes Krivetz from Ottenschlag - Lackner mastered the distance this year. What's more, the Waldviertel team left many of the 120 or so participants from 20 nations far behind and qualified for the World Championships in Belgium with their victories.