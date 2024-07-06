Crashed in April
Automatically saved design
The legendary Parisian cabaret Moulin Rouge has new windmill wings, which of course had to be celebrated by the Parisians and dancers of the establishment.
Several hundred local residents and other onlookers gathered in front of the tourist magnet in the French capital on Friday to inaugurate the four windmill wings, including a performance of the famous cancan dance.
Moulin Rouge general director Jean Victor Clerico said the mill "without its wings is a void for Paris, it was just sad".
Ready for the Olympic Games
The aim was to be ready before the start of the Olympic Games on July 26. On July 15, the Olympic torch will pass by the building.
The wings of the red windmill on the roof of the Moulin Rouge crashed on the night of April 25. The first three letters on the façade also fell, but there were no injuries.
Tourist magnet
The Moulin Rouge was opened in 1889. The revue theater at the foot of Montmartre is still a tourist magnet today and is famous for its cancan dancers. The Moulin Rouge puts on two performances every evening and the cabaret attracts around 600,000 spectators a year. On October 6, the Moulin Rouge celebrates its 135th birthday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.