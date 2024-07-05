Because storms threaten:
Entire valley in the Swiss canton of Ticino to be evacuated
New storms in the Swiss canton of Ticino could put people's lives in danger this weekend, according to estimates from the crisis state. The authorities have therefore ordered the evacuation of almost an entire valley.
The inhabitants of the Bavona Valley, in the upper Maggia Valley in Ticino, are now being flown out by helicopter, as reported by the cantonal police. As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to bring almost all the inhabitants of the valley to safety. The access roads will then be closed, it was reported on Friday.
Three holidaymakers dead after landslide
Three German holidaymakers died a week ago in Fontana in the Bavona Valley. A landslide following devastating rainfall swept away their accommodation. Further down in the valley, masses of water from the River Maggia caused a bridge to partially collapse. The Maggia flows into Lake Maggiore near Locarno.
The terrain in the Bavona Valley had changed considerably last Friday due to the masses of water from a small tributary of the Maggia. The tributary had swollen considerably and flooded the area. According to the cantonal police, it is now difficult to predict what will happen in the event of new, even less heavy rainfall.
Thereare only a few small villages in the valley
The police did not say how many people were affected or how many tourists might still be in the area. In the remote Bavona Valley, there are only a few small hamlets (settlements consisting of only a few buildings, note). An emergency room has been set up in Ascona for those affected who cannot stay with friends or relatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
