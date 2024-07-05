Animal corner Carinthia
Is there still room for these animals in your family?
Hound mix siblings Tom and Jerry are looking for a new home - and they're not the only ones!
Tom and Jerry are siblings. The two hound mixes are about 4 months old. It would be nice if they could stay together, but they are also available separately. Animal shelter Garten Eden: 0660/ 2788212.
Hilde came to the Villach animal shelter as a found animal and is now looking for a loving new home. The Yorkshire Terrier bitch is about 8 years old, extremely people-oriented and loves to cuddle. She enjoys long walks and gets on well with other dogs. Animal shelter Villach: 04242/ 54125.
Maxi is unfortunately blind. The cat is about 16 years old and gets on well with other cats and even dogs. He is a big fan of cuddles. An apartment without outdoor access would be ideal. Animal shelter Villach: 04242/ 54125
Zeus is not suitable for beginners. The American Staffordshire Terrier mix male is 5 years old and is still waiting at the Garten Eden animal shelter in Klagenfurt for a single place with a house and garden: 0660/ 2788212.
Hexi was found by animal lovers and brought to the animal shelter in Villach. As the owner has not contacted us, we are now looking for a new home for her. She is about 6 years old and has a heart defect. Villach animal shelter: 04242/ 54125.
