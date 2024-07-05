Looking forward to the spectacle – secure your last tickets!

The A1 Beach Pro Vienna is the Olympic dress rehearsal. "Our focus is on building up our form for Paris," says Alex. "We will do everything we can to perform well on the Heumarkt." This also applies to the Klinger sisters Dorina and Ronja, who are also seeded in the main competition.

Bitter cancellation

Meanwhile, Martin Ermacora had to cancel the annual highlight on Friday. The Tyrolean, who will end his career after the season, was not given the green light by the doctors after an injury scare. "I've done everything I can in the last few months to get fit. But unfortunately too much is broken in the tendon. My heart is bleeding, it really hurts. But I'll still be at the tournament."