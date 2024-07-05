Beach hit at Heumarkt
Looking forward to the spectacle – secure your last tickets!
From next Tuesday, Vienna will once again be the world's beach volleyball capital. Austria's stars around Alex Horst and Julian Hörl are already eagerly awaiting the A1 Beach Pro Vienna. The last contingent of tickets for the day and night sessions on the tournament weekend has now been released.
Just a few more sleeps and then it's time again: the beach volleyball spectacle returns to Vienna next Tuesday - as the Elite16 tournament of the World Tour on the Heumarkt! Preparations in the Red Bull Beach Arena are now complete and the anticipation of the atmosphere in the 4000-seater stadium is growing by the hour.
"I can already hear the people screaming and cheering"
Local hero Alex Horst is no exception: "I have great memories of Vienna. I can already hear the people screaming and cheering," says the veteran, who wants to get the center court shaking again with Julian Hörl. Thursday night is the highlight of the "Austrian Beach Battles" - Austrian fan support is particularly in demand!
The A1 Beach Pro Vienna is the Olympic dress rehearsal. "Our focus is on building up our form for Paris," says Alex. "We will do everything we can to perform well on the Heumarkt." This also applies to the Klinger sisters Dorina and Ronja, who are also seeded in the main competition.
Bitter cancellation
Meanwhile, Martin Ermacora had to cancel the annual highlight on Friday. The Tyrolean, who will end his career after the season, was not given the green light by the doctors after an injury scare. "I've done everything I can in the last few months to get fit. But unfortunately too much is broken in the tendon. My heart is bleeding, it really hurts. But I'll still be at the tournament."
Ticket sales have been great. The last contingent for the day and night sessions at the weekend has now been released. It pays to be quick - get that beach feeling in the middle of the city!
Tickets: www.beachvolleyball.at
