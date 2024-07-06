Better protection against flooding in Neumarkt

The mayor of Neumarkt, David Egger, speaks of a project of the century: flood protection in the Wallersee municipality. The Schwaighofer weir is already undermined and therefore in a disastrous condition. However, repairing the system alone is out of the question. "The federal government has already told us: It's all or nothing," says Egger. A large wall is to be built next to the weir and two retention basins will be constructed. According to initial estimates, this will cost around 15 million euros. A large part of this is to be borne by the federal and state governments. Neumarkt will have to pay around 20 percent.