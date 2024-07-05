Riccardo Muti gives concert on refugee island

Muti is celebrating the 28th anniversary of his concert series "Le Vie dell'Amicizia" ("Ways of Friendship"), which is held annually in a crisis-ridden location; the concert series, supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture, has made stops in cities such as Sarajevo, Beirut, Jerusalem, Moscow, Istanbul and Cairo in recent years. Last year, Muti conducted his peace concert in Jerash, Jordan, to pay tribute to the generosity of the Jordanian people, who have taken in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees over the past decade.