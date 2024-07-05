Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburgring boss:

“My job is the fulfillment of a childhood dream”

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 21:00

Ernst Penninger has been at the helm of the Salzburgring since 2018. The Halle native has driven a lot forward in the Nesselgraben in recent years. In an interview with the Krone, he spoke about his career, being in the black and the DTM.

comment0 Kommentare

Mr. Penninger, you have been Managing Director of the Salzburgring since 2018. How much do you enjoy it?

I was at the track for the first time when I was three years old, so I was immersed in motorsport from an early age. Back then, I told my dad that I wanted to work here one day. For me, this job is the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

How is the Salzburgring doing financially?

We are already fully booked for 2025. We have around 190 operating days a year, and this year there were requests for 274. We are completely self-financing and are one of the few circuits in Europe that is always in the black.

Even though you have just invested a lot of money

That's right! We have a new Race Control. This is the brain, the eye, the ear and the mouth of the racetrack, where all the things that happen on the track come together. There is a system with 40 cameras. Our old Race Control was no longer adequate for modern racing. The new one is the key to major events.

Ernst Penninger has been the boss of the Salzburgring since 2018. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Ernst Penninger has been the boss of the Salzburgring since 2018.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Like the German Touring Car Championship (DTM), for example?

The DTM bosses have already been here and assured me that they want to race here in the future. Of course, we are already hoping for next year, but the ball is not in our court.

Wouldn't the DTM need a bigger access road than it currently has?

No, that's not the problem. We meet all the requirements for the DTM. Nevertheless, I have been saying for a long time that we need better access to the Ring. The extension of the lease until 2045 has also made it clear to the state of Salzburg that something needs to be done. Options are currently being evaluated.

What project are you working on at the moment?

Together with Salzburg AG, we are currently building one of the largest PV systems on the site in Salzburg. This will supply the track and the surrounding area. This is the last piece of the puzzle of the vision I started with here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf