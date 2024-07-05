Salzburgring boss:
“My job is the fulfillment of a childhood dream”
Ernst Penninger has been at the helm of the Salzburgring since 2018. The Halle native has driven a lot forward in the Nesselgraben in recent years. In an interview with the Krone, he spoke about his career, being in the black and the DTM.
Mr. Penninger, you have been Managing Director of the Salzburgring since 2018. How much do you enjoy it?
I was at the track for the first time when I was three years old, so I was immersed in motorsport from an early age. Back then, I told my dad that I wanted to work here one day. For me, this job is the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
How is the Salzburgring doing financially?
We are already fully booked for 2025. We have around 190 operating days a year, and this year there were requests for 274. We are completely self-financing and are one of the few circuits in Europe that is always in the black.
Even though you have just invested a lot of money
That's right! We have a new Race Control. This is the brain, the eye, the ear and the mouth of the racetrack, where all the things that happen on the track come together. There is a system with 40 cameras. Our old Race Control was no longer adequate for modern racing. The new one is the key to major events.
Like the German Touring Car Championship (DTM), for example?
The DTM bosses have already been here and assured me that they want to race here in the future. Of course, we are already hoping for next year, but the ball is not in our court.
Wouldn't the DTM need a bigger access road than it currently has?
No, that's not the problem. We meet all the requirements for the DTM. Nevertheless, I have been saying for a long time that we need better access to the Ring. The extension of the lease until 2045 has also made it clear to the state of Salzburg that something needs to be done. Options are currently being evaluated.
What project are you working on at the moment?
Together with Salzburg AG, we are currently building one of the largest PV systems on the site in Salzburg. This will supply the track and the surrounding area. This is the last piece of the puzzle of the vision I started with here.
