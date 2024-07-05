FPÖ takes jibes at ÖVP
SPÖ leader Babler celebrates Labour landslide victory
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler welcomes the Labour landslide victory in the UK and congratulated the election winners with euphoric words: "Congratulations to Keir Starmer and UKLabour. The Conservative governments of the last 14 years have left a difficult legacy. With Labour's plan and will to shape the future, the country will finally be better and fairer again."
Andreas Schieder, head of the SPÖ delegation and Brexit rapporteur in the European Parliament, congratulated future Prime Minister Starmer and the entire Labour Party "for achieving such a clear victory after more than a decade in opposition".
"After 14 years of Conservative government, Brexit chaos and a broken country, the Conservative Tory leadership chaos has finally come to an end," said Schieder.
Seeing Labour now in first place is a win for the entire British population, Schieder continued.
"The new Labour government now has the difficult task of stabilizing the torn country and putting the needs of its citizens first again."
"We are confident that with Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, the EU and the UK will be able to move closer together again. In particular, the willingness to work more closely together on foreign and security policy and on climate and trade issues is a positive signal that promises new and more constructive cooperation," said Schieder.
Vilimsky: "Will Karl Nehammer become Austria's Rishi Sunak?"
FPÖ delegation leader Harald Vilimsky commented on the historic election defeat of the British Conservatives by Rishi Sunak: "Will Karl Nehammer become Austria's Rishi Sunak? And a remarkable respectable success by Nigel Farage."
In the House of Commons election on Thursday, opposition leader Starmer's social democratic Labour Party achieved an absolute majority. Conservative Prime Minister Sunak has already conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent Starmer. This is a historic defeat for the Tories. The right-wing populist Brexit campaigner Farage succeeded in entering parliament.
