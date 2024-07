Annagraben now passable again!

The Annagraben, part of the Radegunder Straße L 239, was buried two meters deep by a mudslide in the course of the severe storms. Now the good news: "This morning there was another inspection by the responsible authorities of the province and representatives of the torrent and avalanche control. The good news is that this total closure can be lifted from around 12 noon today. We would like to thank the fire department, the road maintenance service and all the companies involved, as well as the torrent and avalanche control authorities, who erected a diversion dam," said Governor Christopher Drexler and Deputy Governor Anton Lang.