Still waiting for Kate

Carole Middleton: Stylish appearance at Wimbledon

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 09:47

Carole Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday. Meanwhile, fans are still hoping for another comeback from Princess Kate.

A passion for tennis runs in the family: like Princess Kate, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton love the white sport. No wonder they are regular guests at Wimbledon, just like their daughter.

Mom gave Kate some fashion competition
The Middletons also paid a visit to the famous tennis tournament in London's Wimbledon district on Thursday. It was only the couple's second public appearance since the announcement of Kate's cancer.

Carole Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon.
Carole Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

And for the occasion, Kate's mom had dressed up in the style of her daughter. In a high-necked floral dress, over which she had pulled a white short blazer with puffed sleeves, she cut a really good figure.

The 69-year-old also set fashionable accents with her accessories. The orange sunglasses made Kate's mom look even more youthful than usual. A trendy basket bag and brown suede pumps completed the look.

In the Royal Box, Kate's mom also had a great chat with her seatmate Sebastian Coe.
In the Royal Box, Kate's mom also had a great chat with her seatmate Sebastian Coe.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The wait for Kate continues
As much as Royal fans were delighted with this radiant appearance by Kate's parents, which can also be seen as a sign that the Princess of Wales is getting better and better, they are probably also waiting for another surprise comeback from the 42-year-old at Wimbledon.

Last year, Kate took her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbeldon with her children George and Charlotte. Will she also make an appearance this year?
Last year, Kate took her seat in the Royal Box at Wimbeldon with her children George and Charlotte. Will she also make an appearance this year?
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

After Kate took part in the "Trooping the Color" parade in June, speculation about another mini-appearance by the Princess of Wales at the traditional Wimbledon tennis tournament refuses to die down. Not least because Kate, who is considered a huge tennis fan, usually has the honor of presenting the trophies at the end of the tournament as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"Good days will be more"
In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, a palace insider recently raised hopes that there could soon be a reunion with the mother-of-three. "Kate is getting better and better and a visit to Wimbledon is conceivable," he explained.

However, he also admitted: "A lot will depend on how she feels on the day the trophy is awarded. But the good days will be more." The decision as to whether Kate will attend or not will therefore probably be made at short notice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

