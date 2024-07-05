Many vacationers on site
Record hurricane hits popular beach resort in Mexico
The dangerous hurricane "Beryl" will reach Mexico in the coming hours and make landfall near the seaside resort of Tulum. More than 340,000 holidaymakers are currently staying there - with the highest warning level in force in some areas.
Just off the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán, which is popular with tourists, the dangerous hurricane "Beryl" has once again gained strength. With sustained wind speeds of 185 kilometers per hour, the hurricane has reached category 3 of 5, according to the US hurricane center NHC and the Mexican weather service.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are expected. The hurricane had weakened to level 2 in the meantime - before the unexpected turn of events, the Mexican civil protection authorities had recently assumed that the hurricane would only reach the coast with hurricane force 1.
According to official figures, more than 340,000 holidaymakers are staying in Tulum and Cancún further north. The highest warning level applies to the areas most at risk, according to the local authorities. The governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, called on the population and tourists to get to safety.
Several Caribbean islands devastated
The first hurricane to form over the Atlantic this season has devastated several smaller islands in the south-eastern Caribbean since the beginning of the week. From Thursday night, it also caused major damage on Jamaica and then passed close to the Cayman Islands. At least ten people lost their lives - three each in Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela, as well as one person in Jamaica.
Strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded in July
The hurricane is the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded in July. According to experts, climate change is increasing the likelihood of strong storms.
Around 100 flights were canceled before the expected arrival of the hurricane on the Yucatán peninsula. The international airport in Tulum as well as schools and archaeological sites remain closed. Many tourists wanted to stay in the region despite "Beryl", said the governor. Emergency accommodation was available. The larger hotels have set up their own safety zones for their visitors.
Could also hit Texas
After arriving on the east coast of the peninsula, the storm is forecast to weaken and move westwards over land towards the sea in the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. According to the NHC, "Beryl" is expected to move again as a hurricane towards the north-east of Mexico and the south of the US state of Texas at the weekend.
When do westart talking about a hurricane?
A hurricane is defined as a storm with sustained wind speeds of 119 kilometers per hour or more. A category 3 or higher is considered a severe hurricane. A hurricane of the highest category 5, with wind speeds of more than 252 kilometers per hour, threatens devastating damage. In the case of "Beryl", sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour were measured in the meantime.
Hurricanes often gain strength over the sea. Over land, they quickly lose their strength due to a lack of supply of warm, humid air masses. The hurricane season in the Atlantic begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.
