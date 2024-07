As a side job! Ex-Liverpool footballer is now a pastor

The venue was the Manah Church, which he founded together with his wife Larissa Pereira and two pastors three years ago. "What a memorable and unforgettable night. Ever since we came to know Christ, we have wanted people to experience this love too. Now we have another responsibility: to be pastors," writes the 32-year-old under the photo of the ceremony.

Remains in the "desert"

However, his new vocation should have no impact on his career as a professional footballer. Last summer, the attacking player left his long-standing club Liverpool FC and moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.