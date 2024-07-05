Sexy look for the 4th of July
Katy Perry causes gasps in an XXS top
Katy Perry is looking pretty sexy at the moment. After almost-naked appearances in Paris, the singer has now followed up with a revealing snapshot for the 4th of July.
Katy Perry has chosen a very special outfit for Independence Day in the USA. On Instagram, the singer shows herself quite revealingly in a glittering mini top in the colors of the US flag, which can hardly keep her cleavage in check.
Perry as a sexy patriot
There is a good reason why Perry likes to present herself in provocative looks. Because her new single "Woman's World" will be released on July 11. And the 39-year-old naturally never tires of pointing this out in her latest post.
Of course, fans aren't just looking forward to the new hit - after all, Perry had previously taken a musical break for almost four years. Above all, they were thrilled by the singer's sexy look.
"Most beautiful woman on the planet"
It rained hearts and flaming emojis in the comments section. And some fans couldn't seem to stop gushing.
"Oh my God, I'm obsessed," sighed one. Another added: "Katy Perry is the Queen of Pop." And yet another said: "She's the most beautiful and powerful woman on the planet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
