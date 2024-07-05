Vorteilswelt
New locations

Cinnamon whirlwind: snails will be available here in future

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 08:00

The news that the "snail hype", which famously kept Linzer Landstraße on tenterhooks for three months, will now continue in PlusCity in Pasching, did not cause any joy among those who live and/or work in the city center. However, Gerhard Winkler makes people sit up and take notice in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.

Master baker Gerhard Winkler, the man behind "Zimtwirbel", struck a chord with the people of Linz in February with his sweet cinnamon bun variations.

Queues of people outside the store
When he opened his store in a prime location on Mozartkreuzung, queues of people formed almost every day. Gourmets waited patiently just to be able to indulge in "Käpt'n Blaubeer", "Kanelbullar" or "Cocobello", for example

So far, there have been eight fixed cinnamon bun creations. There could be more in the future.
So far, there have been eight fixed cinnamon bun creations. There could be more in the future.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

Cinnamon swirl comeback imminent
As planned, the pop-up store closed at the end of April. But because demand was still there and many people were sad to see it end at Mozartkreuzung, Winkler promised that it would be "whirling" again in the fall. When the Zimtwirbel comeback was suddenly announced on social media last Wednesday, the excitement in the internet community was huge. Yesterday morning, however, many people became a little disillusioned after a post revealed: "We have a fixed location in PlusCity."

Winkler reacted promptly
Countless comments circulated on Facebook and Instagram, such as "What a shame, it was so perfect to walk past in the city center" or "Why not on the country road again?". But the authors of these comments can breathe a sigh of relief, as Gerhard Winkler told Krone yesterday: "We have already responded to many of the comments anyway. Because even though we are delighted about our new Zimtwirbel location in PlusCity, I can assure you that we will also be opening a cinnamon bun paradise in the city center again from autumn."

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
