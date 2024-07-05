Cinnamon whirlwind: snails will be available here in future

Winkler reacted promptly

Countless comments circulated on Facebook and Instagram, such as "What a shame, it was so perfect to walk past in the city center" or "Why not on the country road again?". But the authors of these comments can breathe a sigh of relief, as Gerhard Winkler told Krone yesterday: "We have already responded to many of the comments anyway. Because even though we are delighted about our new Zimtwirbel location in PlusCity, I can assure you that we will also be opening a cinnamon bun paradise in the city center again from autumn."