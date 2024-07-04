Spectacle at the Salzburgring: Start with a gigantic show

Legends made the ring shake

Then it went in quick succession. Following the opening, German techno legends Scooter took to the stage. The combo around frontman H.P. Baxxter had already rocked the area at the Salzburgring last year. This year, too, there was no stopping the visitors, as the electro veterans had all their well-known hits with them. Scooter made electro music history with songs such as "Hyper Hyper", "How much is the Fish" and "Nessaja". To date, Baxxter and Co. have sold an estimated 30 million records in more than 50 countries. So it's hardly surprising that the ELF visitors were able to bawl along to almost every song by the Germans. "I'm a real fan, I saw Scooter for the first time in 1994," smiled ELF regular Rainer Candido to the "Krone".