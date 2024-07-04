Electric Love Festival
Spectacle at the Salzburgring: Start with a gigantic show
The eleventh Electric Love Festival has begun! The bombastic opening thrilled the almost 40,000 visitors. By the time techno veterans Scooter came on stage, there was no holding back at the Salzburgring.
Every one of the more than 40,000 visitors had been eagerly awaiting this for months. At 9.25 pm on Thursday evening, the wait was finally over! The Electric Love Festival really got underway with the annual opening ceremony on the main stage - including a bombastic fireworks display and thunderous bass sounds.
The ELF team around mastermind Manuel Reifenauer worked on the show for almost a year. And it was worth it! Many visitors were left with their mouths hanging open, almost no one was able to stop being amazed. Even an orchestra and a band were part of the 20-minute ceremony.
Legends made the ring shake
Then it went in quick succession. Following the opening, German techno legends Scooter took to the stage. The combo around frontman H.P. Baxxter had already rocked the area at the Salzburgring last year. This year, too, there was no stopping the visitors, as the electro veterans had all their well-known hits with them. Scooter made electro music history with songs such as "Hyper Hyper", "How much is the Fish" and "Nessaja". To date, Baxxter and Co. have sold an estimated 30 million records in more than 50 countries. So it's hardly surprising that the ELF visitors were able to bawl along to almost every song by the Germans. "I'm a real fan, I saw Scooter for the first time in 1994," smiled ELF regular Rainer Candido to the "Krone".
Party lasted well into the night
The DJs played on the six stages until three o'clock in the morning. Then the festival area closed. But the party was far from over. On the campsites, the partygoers turned night into day. "We have enough beer supplies," laughed Daniel from Salzburg.
Today, Friday, the Electric Love Festival continues. The highlights: London duo Chase & Status and hardstyle legend Brennan Heart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.