Driver attacked
German (44) arrested after beating attack in Tyrol
Following a brutal attack on Tuesday evening in Tyrol, a German (44) has now been identified as the suspected perpetrator. The man is said to have overtaken a female driver (30) in a single-lane traffic circle and then punched her through the open window.
The brutal attack took place on Tuesday at around 6.45 pm in Längenfeld (Imst district). The 30-year-old local woman was driving out of the valley in her car on Ötztalstraße when a car with a German license plate suddenly appeared behind her.
Aggressive maneuver at a traffic circle
And the driver was obviously in a hurry. "At a single-lane traffic circle, he suddenly overtook the 30-year-old's car in an aggressive and reckless manner," reported the police.
He went back to the woman's car and punched her twice in the face with his fist through the open window on the driver's side.
But that was not all: a short time later, both the suspected road rager and the woman had to stop at a red light. "Then the driver suddenly got out, went back to the woman's car and punched her twice in the face with his fist through the open window on the driver's side," the investigators continued.
Attacker fled
The 30-year-old suffered injuries and had to be treated at the scene by the emergency services. The German driver fled the scene after the attack. A manhunt was initially unsuccessful. The 44-year-old German has now been identified. "Once all investigations have been completed, a final report will be submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck," said the police.
