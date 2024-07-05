Salzburg’s companies have become more skeptical

An IMAS study conducted on behalf of Erste Bank and Sparkasse has determined how they currently feel. On the positive side from Salzburg's point of view: six out of ten companies in the province are looking forward to the future, but the general outlook has clouded over! Due to price increases, a poor order situation and competition on the Internet, 64 percent say that the market environment has become more difficult. Two years ago, 77 percent were still optimistic about the future, but now only 59 percent are.