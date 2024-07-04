European Football Championship
Schöttel believes “big win” possible for ÖFB!
Recently, even Peter Schöttel was caught up in the euphoria surrounding Austria's national team. "Ralf Rangnick has really done a great job for all of us," the ÖFB sports director admitted on ORF that he had also dreamed of winning the European Championship title himself. "I no longer ruled it out." Everything had been planned right up to the final on July 14. "We all believed that the big one was possible."
However, the dream came to an abrupt end in the round of 16 against Turkey (1:2). The fact that Austria has still not won a knockout match at the European Championship finals "is something that bothers us and annoys us," said Schöttel. "That's exactly what we wanted to clear up." However, he did not believe that the team had let the euphoria throw them off their stride.
"I think we managed that quite well too!"
The ÖFB believes the goal was achieved in one respect. "In truth, one of Ralf's goals was to get the whole nation behind the team. If you've followed what's been going on over the last few days, we and he have absolutely succeeded," said Schöttel. "He always wanted us to be perceived as the best team at the European Championships. As a team that sticks together, that does everything together. I think we've managed that quite well too."
According to Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl, that is exactly what the bottom line is. "In my opinion, the biggest success is that we have played our way into the hearts of the fans," said Hasenhüttl on ORF.
"Of course, our biggest goal has to be that..."
Schöttel does not believe that the ÖFB national team will now let the bitter EURO experience distract them from their chosen course. "I believe that we will continue in exactly the same way. The Nations League is two months away and next year is the World Cup qualifiers. Of course, our big goal must be to make it to the World Cup again after 1998," said Schöttel earlier at Vienna Airport.
With Rangnick as team manager, the ÖFB wants to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. "I assume that things will continue with him. Ralf has seen how great and beautiful it is at the finals. Of course, I hope that he will lead us to the 2026 finals," explained Schöttel.
There will be no major changes to the squad. However, Marko Arnautovic, a key player in attack, has indicated that he will retire. "I have no idea in which direction it will go," said the sporting director, noting that he has no plans for the 35-year-old. "I would like him to continue playing for longer," said Schöttel.
