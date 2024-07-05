Debate about the route
Fierce S-Link dispute at Hallein citizens’ dialog
A citizens' dialog in Hallein-Neualm degenerated into a heated discussion. S-Link boss Stefan Knittel had a lot to take. One farmer sees his livelihood dwindling.
A critic greeted S-Link boss Stefan Knittel with a loud "boo" on Wednesday evening in Hallein. Knittel faced 300 participants in a citizens' dialog at the Neualm elementary school. New plans, according to which the route passes too close to the Hallein district, caused anger there in advance. The "Krone" reported. Kastenhof farmer Josef Lindenthaler was close to tears when he spoke angrily. Opponents of the project had spread the word in advance that he had agreed to a deal with the S-Link, whereupon the farmer was allegedly personally verbally attacked several times.
"This train, this route is destroying my existence"
The highlight was an anonymous caller who called him a "corrupt farmer". Lindenthaler pointed emotionally at his son, who was standing next to him, and shouted towards the podium: "You want to tell me that the S-Link is about the future of our children? This is my future. I've been a farmer for 37 years. This train with this route will destroy my livelihood."
Local resident Tina Brunauer-Laimer: "The S-Link's approach is a foul on the population, the S-Link gets the yellow card." Knittel replies: "We have a political mandate. The whole thing is a process in which things are adapted and changed step by step." Knittel refutes accusations that a nature reserve would fall victim to the S-Link: "We work strictly in accordance with the law in all areas."
The discussion continued with concerns about a reduction in the value of land and houses. Knittel: "I can show you countless studies that prove that the expansion of public transport usually leads to an increase in value." The result was incredulous shaking of heads and laughter.
The topic of "expropriations" was met with loud laughter. Knittel tried to get out of the line of fire, referring to the Railway Act, which allows expropriation as a last resort. He was unable to reassure anyone.
In general, no one was happier that day, neither S-Link opponents nor the company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
