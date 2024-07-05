Let's go
A tour for endurance hikers in the Zillertal Alps
Waterfalls, imposing glacier landscapes and an extraordinary destination await on the hike to the Berliner Hütte. There are other refreshment stops along the route.
This tour could actually be done mainly by mountain bike. However, bikes are not allowed on the route. This is a good thing, as there is a risk of falling for bikers in the Waxeggklamm gorge at the latest.
We hike up a few meters at the Breitlahner inn and then follow the Zemmbach stream in the valley floor of the Zemmgrund. We pass the Klausenalm and enter the bottom of the Schwemmalm with its beautiful alluvial forest. Waterfalls "sneak" gently into the depths to the left and right of the Zemmgrund.
Above the Waxeggklamm gorge
The path now winds upwards and reaches the Grawandhütte (1636 m) with the mighty waterfall opposite. The trail then climbs up another terrain step and over the deeply incised Waxeggklamm gorge. Soon after, we immerse ourselves in the wonderful glacier floor with views of the Waxegg and Hornkess as well as the three-thousand-metre peaks such as the Großer Möseler and the Turnerkamp.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Ginzling
- Starting point: Paid parking lot at Alpengasthaus Breitlahner (1256 m) on the left under the toll booth of the Schlegeis Alpenstraße (continue into the valley from Ginzling)
- Route: road, path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness and above all stamina
- Children: from 8 years
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Grawandhütte, Alpenrosenhütte (1873 m, no rest day); Berliner Hütte (2042 m), no rest day, T 05286/ 20062, www.berlinerhuette.at
- Special feature: The hut is a listed building
- Public transport: Zillertalbahn from Jenbach, bus from Mayrhofen to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 800 meters (starting point - Berliner Hütte)
- Length : around 9 kilometers (starting point - Berliner Hütte)
- Walking time: around 3 or 2 3/4 hours (Berliner Hütte in ascent or descent); around 1 hour and 20 minutes or a good 2 hours ascent to Grawandhütte or Alpenrosenhütte
We stay on the same side of the stream (do not cross the bridge to the Waxeggalm) and quickly reach the Alpenrosenhütte. A few meters inwards, the trail begins on the left and thus the final ascent to the Berliner Hütte. It runs over glacial striations, slabs and on stone walls to the "palace" at 2042 meters. The interior of the base is as magnificent as the glacier panorama all around.
Return along the ascent route.
