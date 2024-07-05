A tour for endurance hikers in the Zillertal Alps

We stay on the same side of the stream (do not cross the bridge to the Waxeggalm) and quickly reach the Alpenrosenhütte. A few meters inwards, the trail begins on the left and thus the final ascent to the Berliner Hütte. It runs over glacial striations, slabs and on stone walls to the "palace" at 2042 meters. The interior of the base is as magnificent as the glacier panorama all around.