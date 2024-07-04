National Council:
Cruel breeding of pets will be banned
The breeding of pets for torture will be banned - this is the core of an amendment to the Animal Welfare Act, which was passed by the ÖVP and Greens in the National Council on Thursday. A mandatory certificate of competence for the keeping of dogs, amphibians, reptiles and parrot birds is also to be introduced.
Cruel breeding is "cruelty to animals", stated Health Minister Rauch (Greens). The accompanying commission will clarify what is meant by torture breeding. Essentially, it is about breeding that emphasizes characteristics of animals that are considered particularly popular. However, these can be painful for the animals. This is where the amendment comes in.
The bill stipulates, for example, that the responsible head of department can also exclude breeds that are particularly affected by painful breeding symptoms from breeding altogether by decree. In addition, breeders need a permit if certain limits are exceeded. This becomes crucial if more than two litters of dog puppies or three litters of cat puppies are delivered per year.
Mandatory certificate of competence for the keeping of animals
Furthermore, from July 1, 2026, a mandatory certificate of competence for the keeping of dogs, amphibians, reptiles and parrot birds will be introduced, which must be proven by completing a course of at least four teaching units. For dogs, an additional two-hour practical unit is required.
What is torture breeding?
- Qualitative breeding is when animals suffer from the traits they have been bred with and are prone to health problems.
- There are torturous breeds in almost every animal species - even pigeons!
- Pugs, bulldogs, boxers, Pekingese and Persian cats can suffer from respiratory problems for the rest of their lives due to shortened skulls.
- The breeding of certain coat colors often leads to deafness and blindness.
The ban on taking dogs abroad to carry out procedures prohibited in Austria is extended to all animals. Anyone who separates animals from their mother before the species-specific weaning age, acquires them or has them acquired by someone else is also liable to prosecution - this also applies if the acquisition takes place abroad.
"We help the animals and responsible breeders." In addition, the keeping of buffaloes and camels in circuses, for example, will also be banned, Green Party animal welfare spokesperson Faika El-Nagashi said enthusiastically.
SPÖ misses the end of fully slatted floors
The opposition was dissatisfied with the change in the law, even though the SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS emphasized that they were of course also against torture breeding. However, Alois Kainz from the Freedom Party, for example, felt that the objections of breeders and owners had not been taken into account. The SPÖ missed an end to fully slatted floors in pig farming and criticized the fact that too many regulations were made by ministerial decree. NEOS member Katharina Werner criticized the fact that, under pressure from the Farmers' Union, different rules apply to pets than to livestock.
The coalition representatives, on the other hand, were satisfied. VP-Bauernbündler Josef Hechenberger was pleased that after the "ideological" initial proposal, a good basis had now been created together with the breeding organizations. He told the other parties: "Any party that does not agree to the law is in favor of torture breeding."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
