"Politicization"

Hungary considers withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

04.07.2024 12:30

It was recently announced that the Hungarian government is examining the possibility of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. According to several media reports, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has instructed the responsible ministers to examine the possibilities and consequences of a withdrawal.

The order was issued two days after ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan filed an arrest warrant application against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister Joav Gallant and Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar at the end of May, according to reports including the news portal 24.hu. The main focus was said to be on possible problems with EU law.

Although judges in The Hague have not yet voted on Chief Prosecutor Khan's application, meaning that the arrest warrant is not yet officially valid, the government in Budapest has already emphasized that it does not want to execute the arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu if the worst comes to the worst.

Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ... (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Leo Correa)
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ...
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Leo Correa)
... nor President Vladimir Putin would arrest Hungarian authorities, it is emphasized in Budapest. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Mikhail Sinitsyn)
... nor President Vladimir Putin would arrest Hungarian authorities, it is emphasized in Budapest.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Mikhail Sinitsyn)

Hungary's right-wing conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has maintained friendly relations with Netanyahu for decades. Last year, the Hungarian government declared that it would also not enforce the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Russian President Vladimir Putin on its territory.

"Use as a political weapon"
Orbán's office told 24.hu that "political decisions" had been made in several cases in the past, "undermining" the authority of the ICC. "Hungary refuses to use the Court as a political weapon," it continued. However, no specific cases were listed.

This is how withdrawal could work
Budapest also argues that although Hungary has signed and ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, i.e. the treaty basis, it has not been implemented into Hungarian law. Therefore, there is no basis for implementation on Hungarian territory. However, each contracting party has a duty to cooperate.

The withdrawal would have to be approved by the Hungarian parliament. (Bild: EPA)
The withdrawal would have to be approved by the Hungarian parliament.
(Bild: EPA)

It is not known how far the deliberations on a withdrawal have progressed. However, a withdrawal - like accession - would have to be approved by the Hungarian parliament in accordance with the constitution. This decision would then have to be submitted in writing to the UN Secretary-General and would only become valid one year later.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gabor Agardi
