In the Wildschönau
Temporary bridge to be built after storms in the Unterland region
Last weekend, severe storms in the Tyrolean lowlands damaged the Weißenbach bridge in the municipality of Wildschönau (Kufstein district) and made it impassable. In order to reconnect the districts of Mühltal and Thierbach to truck and bus traffic, a replacement bridge is being built by the state of Tyrol together with the military command.
Around 30 people - including seven state employees and 23 assistant soldiers - are currently working flat out to build a 35-ton temporary bridge. Completion is planned for next Wednesday, July 10. LR Astrid Mair visited the site on Wednesday: "Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. Nevertheless, it shows the power of storms and the damage they can cause. On the part of the province, we are also a strong partner for the municipalities when it comes to repairing damage and restoring infrastructure."
Length of 27 meters
The replacement bridge, which is currently being built, is 27 meters long. "The bridge will be built with one lane for a total load of up to 50 tons and vehicles will have a width of 3.5 meters at their disposal," says Tyrol's military commander Ingo Gstrein.
"After the storms, the municipality requested assistance from the Tyrolean government in order to restore this important traffic link. Thanks to the rapid coordination, the work could already begin. Many thanks to everyone involved, from the Austrian Armed Forces to the Province of Tyrol and our municipal building yard for their constructive, uncomplicated cooperation," says Mayor Hannes Eder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.