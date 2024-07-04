Temporary bridge to be built after storms in the Unterland region

Around 30 people - including seven state employees and 23 assistant soldiers - are currently working flat out to build a 35-ton temporary bridge. Completion is planned for next Wednesday, July 10. LR Astrid Mair visited the site on Wednesday: "Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. Nevertheless, it shows the power of storms and the damage they can cause. On the part of the province, we are also a strong partner for the municipalities when it comes to repairing damage and restoring infrastructure."