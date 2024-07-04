LASK coach Darazs:
“Then there’s no room for him on our train”
While LASK are apparently interested in MLS striker Samuel Adeniran from St. Louis, coach Thomas Darazs took the time to answer questions from the "Krone". The head coach talks about Boateng, guidelines, goals and the types of coaches he is inspired by.
"Krone": How would you sum up the first two weeks?
Thomas Darazs: I'm not dissatisfied with the preparation so far. The results have been ok. However, I think that the tests so far will have little to do with our face at the start of the season.
What priorities do you still want to implement?
That we consolidate as a group and trust each other. We want to become more unpredictable on the pitch, but also to recognize patterns such as how we behave after losing the ball.
How happy are you that Jerome Boateng, a former world-class player, is able to return to training?
I'm happy for every player who is able to return to team training after an injury. If we work well together, Jerome is 100% fit and is trusted and appreciated by us, you can leave out the word 'former' and still speak of a world-class player.
Some talented players were allowed to play in the test against Cluj. Is this an indication that you want to promote more young players?
I give every player a chance, regardless of age. The performance and behavior within the team, the desire to learn new things and to give the best that you are capable of are the parameters, not the age.
LASK is your first stop as head coach in the top division - do you feel pressure or do you see it more as a unique career opportunity?
I see it as a challenge that I feel absolutely ready for, otherwise I wouldn't be doing it. I have been preparing for it consistently and in many different ways for many years and felt that it would happen sooner or later. I see myself as a lifelong student of the game, and that's why I want to grow through this task.
What philosophy do you want to stand for?
Attractive soccer is close to my heart, even if the term can be interpreted in different ways. We want to win a lot of games by playing better than the competition. It's important to me to have a proper, sporting appearance. 'Ugly winning' is alien to me.
Are there any coaching personalities that you look up to or from whom have you learned the most so far?
In recent weeks, I have contacted many interesting personalities who have worked very closely with top international coaches. This has given me many interesting and sometimes new perspectives. I try to learn just as much from man-catchers like Hitzfeld or Heynckes as I do from great thinkers like Guardiola or De Zerbi. And I also try to understand those who are not at all interested in their own success, but simply wait for their opponents to make mistakes.
They seem down-to-earth and human.Is therealso a whip cracker?
I'm certainly not a whip cracker. But there are guidelines within which everyone has to operate. If someone doesn't stick to them, there's no room for them on our train.
What is an absolute no-go for you?
When someone badmouths others to make themselves look better. I also don't like it when someone in the group focuses on their own sensitivities through their body language and expressions instead of putting themselves fully at the service of the team.
You finished third in the previous season - what is your goal this year?
We will work out our goals together. They depend on many factors. But we want to develop into a team that LASK fans can enjoy week after week.
