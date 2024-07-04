“Then there’s no room for him on our train”

Are there any coaching personalities that you look up to or from whom have you learned the most so far?

In recent weeks, I have contacted many interesting personalities who have worked very closely with top international coaches. This has given me many interesting and sometimes new perspectives. I try to learn just as much from man-catchers like Hitzfeld or Heynckes as I do from great thinkers like Guardiola or De Zerbi. And I also try to understand those who are not at all interested in their own success, but simply wait for their opponents to make mistakes.