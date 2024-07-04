Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Emotional message

“I’m so proud”: Arnautovic posts for his daughter

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 06:51

Marko Arnautovic is still coming to terms with the bitter exit from the European Championship in the round of 16 against Turkey, but on Tuesday the ÖFB striker had another event to focus on: his daughter's birthday. The Inter player posted an emotional message on Instagram.

comment0 Kommentare

"Happy birthday to my wonderful daughter," Arnautovic wrote with the picture of his daughter sitting on a horse, surrounded by posters and photos. He also added to the post with the words: "Watching you grow up has been the greatest joy. I'm so proud of you and we love you more than anything. Here's to another year of making memories together."

Still has to come to terms with retirement
Fine words from the ÖFB striker, who, like the whole team, was struggling with his emotions after the bitter elimination against Turkey. The 45-year-old gave a brief insight into the moments after the elimination: It was very quiet in the dressing room, he said, with only the coach saying a few words, including "Cheer up!"

Arnautovic congratulated his daughter with an emotional message. (Bild: Instagram/Marko Arnautovic)
Arnautovic congratulated his daughter with an emotional message.
(Bild: Instagram/Marko Arnautovic)

The Inter legionnaire does not yet know what the future holds for him in the national team. "It could be that it was the last match for me ...", said the disappointed Arnautovic immediately after the defeat against the Turks. But now it's time to clear his head. The best way to do this is probably with his family.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf