Emotional message
“I’m so proud”: Arnautovic posts for his daughter
Marko Arnautovic is still coming to terms with the bitter exit from the European Championship in the round of 16 against Turkey, but on Tuesday the ÖFB striker had another event to focus on: his daughter's birthday. The Inter player posted an emotional message on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to my wonderful daughter," Arnautovic wrote with the picture of his daughter sitting on a horse, surrounded by posters and photos. He also added to the post with the words: "Watching you grow up has been the greatest joy. I'm so proud of you and we love you more than anything. Here's to another year of making memories together."
Still has to come to terms with retirement
Fine words from the ÖFB striker, who, like the whole team, was struggling with his emotions after the bitter elimination against Turkey. The 45-year-old gave a brief insight into the moments after the elimination: It was very quiet in the dressing room, he said, with only the coach saying a few words, including "Cheer up!"
The Inter legionnaire does not yet know what the future holds for him in the national team. "It could be that it was the last match for me ...", said the disappointed Arnautovic immediately after the defeat against the Turks. But now it's time to clear his head. The best way to do this is probably with his family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.