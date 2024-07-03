Vorteilswelt
Criticism from the opposition

National Council approves new powers for the police

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 22:29

On Wednesday evening, the National Council, with the votes of the coalition, granted the executive additional powers. Among other things, license plate recognition devices will be reintroduced and special search warrants (i.e. bag searches etc.) will be extended.

In future, it will no longer only be possible to issue these warrants for certain major events, but also for "particularly dangerous" facilities. The opposition railed against the bill and predicted that it would not hold up before the Constitutional Court (VfGH).

According to NEOS member Nikolaus Scherak, the regulation that has now been passed would allow a vehicle inspection in the event of a simple chewing gum theft and the Constitutional Court had already overturned this once before.

SPÖ security spokesman Reinhold Einwallner wanted to recognize that the door to "unprovoked mass surveillance" was being thrown open. Christian Ries from the Freedom Party criticized the vague wording of the search warrant.

Cybercrime amendment failed
The opposition was more successful with a cyber security amendment, which it was able to fend off, as a two-thirds majority would have been required for a resolution. A cyber security authority within the Ministry of the Interior was envisaged, which would be responsible for reporting and handling security incidents and exchanging information at both national and international level. All opposition groups criticized this structure.

