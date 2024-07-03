Conditional prison sentence after cruel death of “Karli”

"The 'Karli'!" gasped a young spectator before turning away. A video shows the lifeless body of the cat being carried by its tail. At the beginning of June, four young men (17, 18, 18 and 19) from Pabneukirchen had to stand trial in Linz Provincial Court. The youngest had killed one of the host's cats during a cozy get-together, the others had not prevented it.