Cat tortured
Conditional prison sentence after cruel death of “Karli”
This act was shocking: young men laughed at a video showing a dead domestic cat dangling by its tail. The boys had tortured the animal in Pabneukirchen (Upper Austria) after drinking a lot of alcohol and ended up killing it. Now they were on trial. The sentences: Three diversions, one four-month conditional sentence.
"The 'Karli'!" gasped a young spectator before turning away. A video shows the lifeless body of the cat being carried by its tail. At the beginning of June, four young men (17, 18, 18 and 19) from Pabneukirchen had to stand trial in Linz Provincial Court. The youngest had killed one of the host's cats during a cozy get-together, the others had not prevented it.
Friend blamed
Because he also wanted to blame his friends at short notice, the trial was adjourned - and continued on Wednesday. Verdict: three diversionary settlements, 400 euros each for the 18-year-olds, the 19-year-old must pay 500 euros.
For the main offender: four months conditional imprisonment and 200 daily rates of four euros, legally binding. One witness, who emphasized that he had been sober, was unable or unwilling to say anything, was a bit of a mouthful and infuriated the public prosecutor. He will probably also face criminal charges.
